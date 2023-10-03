Geddy Lee Announces Fall 2023 “My Effin’ Life In Conversation” Tour Dates

Home News Savanna Henderson October 3rd, 2023 - 6:56 PM

Geddy Lee of Rush

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Geddy Lee has just unveiled the highly-anticipated tour dates for his Fall 2023 “My Effin’ Life In Conversation” tour. Fans across the nation are in for a treat as Geddy Lee promises an intimate and unforgettable concert experience. The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest album release, “My Effin’ Life,” which has been met with critical acclaim.

Lee, known for his soulful lyrics and heartfelt performances, has a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting his live shows. This tour promises to be a special one, as it will be more than just music; it will be a conversation with the artist himself. Geddy Lee will share the stories behind his songs, and his creative process, and interact with his fans on a personal level.

Geddy Lee’s “My Effin’ Life In Conversation” tour kicks off on October 1 in New York City, NY, and will traverse through 12 cities before concluding on October 22 in San Francisco, CA. Here’s the full list of tour dates:

Geddy Lee of Rush Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as Geddy Lee’s concerts are known to sell out quickly. This is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the artist and gain insight into the stories behind the music that has touched so many hearts.

Stay tuned for more information on ticket sales and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from Geddy Lee’s “My Effin’ Life In Conversation” tour. For the latest updates and additional tour dates, please visit the artist’s website.

This article is based on information from music.mxdwn.com and other sources.

Tour Dates

October 1 – New York City, NY

October 3 – Philadelphia, PA

October 5 – Boston, MA

October 7 – Washington, D.C.

October 10 – Atlanta, GA

October 12 – Nashville, TN

October 15 – Chicago, IL

October 17 – Denver, CO

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – San Francisco, CA

October 24 – Seattle, WA

October 27 – Portland, OR