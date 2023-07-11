Global Citizen Fest 2023 Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 10:53 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to stereogum.com, Global Citizen Festival returns to New York’s Central Park on Saturday, September 23. It is a free benefit concert that is seeking to help end extreme poverty. Performing at the event will be Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Grey and Stray Kids.

According to their website, Global Citizen Festival is calling on world and corporate leaders to make commitments to end extreme poverty. The fetsival are asking people for equity, for the planet, for food and for jobs.

Two years ago Hill and the reunited Fugees performed in New York as part of Global Citizen Festival. It was the beginning of what was supposed to be a reunion tour, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year the Fugees gave a surprise show at the Roots Picnic and the performance came after Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was found guilty by a federal jury on charges including alleged conspiracy, alleged witness tampering and allegedly failing to register as an agent of China. Michel as yet to be sentenced.

For tickets and more information about the festival visit: www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/nyc/2023/.