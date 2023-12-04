Jarvis Cocker Plays Pulp’s Hong Kong Show Despite Breaking Two Ribs

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 12:18 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, on December 1 rock band Pulp almost did not perform at Asia Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival due to band member Jarvis Cocker breaking two ribs when he fell down a staircase in Kowloon. Thankfully the doctors at the hospital were able to fixed up Cocker, who will be turning 60 this year. Unlike the time when he fell out of a window back in the 80s and had to perform in a wheelchair, Cocker was standing on stage and playing his guitar on a few songs.

Emma Smith, who plays in the current lineup has stated that: “He wasn’t supposed to dance but he couldn’t help a few wiggles and put on a great show. What a pro.” After the concert Cocker went on social media thank the fans for their love and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jarvisbransoncocker

“Hong Kong – you were a miracle! I broke 2 ribs when I fell down a staircase in Kowloon (swipe for evidence) but the hospital got me so I could still do the show. & the audience took it to another level. Thank you!!!!

Having a lie-down now…..”