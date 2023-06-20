Jarvis Cocker Shares Song “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” From Wes Anderson’s New Film ‘Asteroid City’

Home News Dita Dimone June 20th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

The Brooklyn Vegan just shared news about Jarviis Cocker’s participation in Asteroid City, the newest film by Wes Anderson. The film is presently in limited release in New York City and Los Angeles and opens nationwide on June 23. Jarvis Cocker, who previously collaborated with Anderson on The Fantastic Mr. Fox and The French Dispatch, appears in the film as a member of Montana and the Ranch Hands, a bluegrass band that arrives in Asteroid City. Rupert Friend portrays bandleader Montana, who is portrayed by Seu Jorge, who memorably performed Portuguese renditions of David Bowie songs in The Life Aquatic.

Jarvis co-wrote the band’s songs with frequent collaborator (and former Pulp member) Richard Hawley and Anderson. Below, you can listen to Montana & The Ranch Hands’ “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” and view a making-of video about the song’s scene in Asteroid City.

On Friday, ABKO will release the Asteroid City soundtrack, which includes an additional Jarvis Cocker original, sections from Alexandre Desplat’s score, and classic country, folk, and skiffle songs by Tex Ritter, Bill Monroe, Burl Ives, Slim Whitman, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Les Baxter, and others.

Cocker is a musician and radio host from England. As the founder, vocalist, lyricist, and only constant member of Pulp, he became a figurehead of the Britpop genre of the mid-1990s. Following Pulp’s hiatus, Cocker pursued a solo career and hosted Jarvis Cocker’s Sunday Service on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Below is the album art and tracklist for the soundtrack. The Asteroid City trailer is also available for viewing below.