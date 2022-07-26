Jarvis Cocker Confirms Pulp Reunion Shows For 2023

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 10:41 AM

According to NME, during a live Q&A with the Guardian yesterday (July 25), Jarvis Cocker revealed that iconic English rock band Pulp will be reuniting for shows in 2023. Pulp drummer Nick Banks also confirmed the band’s intentions to go on a reunion tour next year.

Details on the tour are still forthcoming, no dates, venues or locations have been set and officially announced but Banks encouraged fans to “Stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023.”

Last week on Instagram, Cocker shared a 15-second clip displaying the lyrics: “What exactly do you do for an encore?” The lyrics are from the title track of Pulp’s 1998 album This Is Hardcore which is turning 25 next year. Cocker celebrated fans’ ability to decipher the “deliberately cryptic” message, Banks joined in to elaborate on the news, tweeting: “Hey folks, unsurprisingly it’s has all gone a bit mental on here. Gig details will be revealed as and when.”

Hey folks, unsurprisingly it’s has all gone a bit mental on here. Gig details will be revealed as and when. Stay calm, hug your #pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023. — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) July 25, 2022

The reunion tour would mark the band’s first live shows since December 2012 when they played a show in Sheffield. They also performed aboard the SS Coachella Cruise that same year. The band’s newest music was in the form of their 2012 standalone single “After You” which was produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

Cocker is currently in the process of promoting his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop which was released back in May. Back in 2020, Cocker’s band Jarv Is… released their debut studio album Beyond The Pale.