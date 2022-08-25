WEBCAST: Metal: Hellsinger Concert Streaming On YouTube

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

Matt Heafy of Trivium, Alissa White Gluz of Arch Enemy, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility, Dennis Lyxzen of Refused and James Dorton of Black Crown Initiate are all confirmed to perform at today’s (August 25) Metal: Hellsinger concert event in Cologne, Germany at Gamescom 2022. A livestream of the event is available now via Youtube, you can watch it below.

Each of the vocalists are performing their original songs from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack. Other musical talent featured on the soundtrack, but not performing at the event, include System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk.

Tankian recently commented on the game, “You gotta really be a part of the song and the rhythm to gain the points. It’s really incredible, really fast, really heavy, very interesting, very progressive. And that’s why I decided to join and be a part of this. I loved the song. It’s seven minutes, and it takes you on this crazy journey. It’s very fast and very rhythmical so your fingers… you will probably lose some ligaments.”

According to mxdwn Games, Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based shooting game in which the player shoots in time with the music. Each time the player shoots on-beat with the song, “the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause”; your gameplay will also be enhanced. The game will be released on September 15 on Steam, Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S with preorders available now as well as a free demo.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva