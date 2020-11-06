Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Give Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” a Unique Cover

Home News Krista Marple November 6th, 2020 - 9:19 PM

Robert Fripp of King Crimson released an eccentric cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” alongside wife Toyah Willcox. While this isn’t the couple’s first cover together, it definitely ranks as one of their most unique.

The sound of the song isn’t necessarily what is bringing attention to the cover. The video that came along with the cover of “Paranoid” is what is really turning heads. The video begins by showing Fripp, covered in what look to be henna tattoos, playing guitar while Willcox is locked behind bars singing and dancing.

While the cover of the song is short-lived, the video alone does not lack character. Fripp and Willcox have released several performance art videos together over the course of quarantine, but they seem to have really gone to the extreme with this one. It becomes somewhat uncomfortable when Wilcox is shown hanging from the bars on the door of the cell she is locked in. The odd but short story line was released within days of Halloween which may have been the inspiration for it all.

Willcox is known for more than just her exotic behavior that is shown in the video. She was the frontman of her band Toyah back in late 70s and early 80s and has continued to release music since then. However, she used her other talents quite well in the “Paranoid” cover video. While Willcox is already known for having a singing career of her own, she also has maintained an acting career.

Fripp, who is widely known for his English rock band King Crimson, is also famous for the work he has with and for David Bowie. Fripp’s feature guitar work was credited on “Heroes” as well as his contribution to Bowie’s studio albums Heroes and Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). However, Fripp eventually found himself in a dispute with Bowie’s estate in late 2019 over the way his work was credited by Bowie. There is no current update on the situation.