Ozzy Osbourne Said He Would “Never In A Million Years” Reboot The Osbourne TV Series

Home News Jordan Rizo November 26th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

On November 21st, The Osbourne Podcast released new content which gave the Osbourne’s the opportunity to reflect on their popular reality tv series: The Osbournes. Although the show only went on from 2002-2005 (which may seem very short compared to The Kardashians), it was enough time to have a lasting impact on each of the members.

For instance, as described by Heavy Music News the family reflected on their experience with the reality tv series, in which they were asked if the show had a positive or negative effect on their mental health. In her reflection, Kelly Osbourne described her experience as taunting that had a direct negative effect on her mental health. She recalled how the show made her insecure and it was difficult having the world judge her every move.

On the other hand, Ozzy Osbourne had a more optimistic approach when he reflected on his time on the show. In his words, he states how the show serves as the “best diary” for future generations of the family, in which he seems to focus more on gratitude, for what positive aspects the show can offer to other family members. Nevertheless, the metal icon admitted that the intrusive nature and lack of privacy of the production was something extremely negative. He also mentions how the show became unreal at points, and he laments how things were forced and painted out to be. In his conclusion, Ozzy Osbourne mentions how another season of the show is not a possibility, and he makes it very clear as he states “it won’t happen again. Never in a million years”.