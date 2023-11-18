Sharon Osbourne Comments on Ozzy Osbourne’s Health

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 18th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Sharon Osbourne, wife of the prince of darkness Ozzy Osbourne, shares statements concerning his health. Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, had a bad fall that resulted in the removal of metal rods inserted into his spine. He has also previously shared about his health update on siriusXM’s show Ozzy Speaks with co-host Billy Morrison.

Sharon shares, “Well, for nearly five years my husband’s been really sick. Relationships change all the time, as we change. We’re at a stage where I’ve been taking care of my husband, not because I have to but because I want to and I love him. He’s had seven operations in five years. There’s nothing more they can do. Now it’s recuperating. He was on huge amounts of blood thinners so you have to be careful, because if you fall again you could bleed out. It’s like he’s a piece of china and you’ve got to put cotton wool around him.”

She concludes by saying, “It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt. She “will always be there for my husband. I adore him. I owe him so much. He gave me the best things in my life, my kids.”

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz



