Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update Following Canceled Power Trip Appearance

Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on a new episode of SiriusXM’s show Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co host Billy Morrison to give an update on his health.

The conversation marks the first time Osbourne has discussed his medical issues since cancelling his appearance at the Power Trip music festival.

In the following statement Osbourne talks about his current health status.

“I’m battling through it. For instance last Monday, I went to have a filter removed. Cause I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is. So, on Monday, I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. So, they put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin.”

Also the singer shared his frustration over the long list of health issues, including catching COVID-19 more than a year ago.

“It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life.” said Osbourne.

Ozzy Speaks airs monthly on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, which is Osbourne’s exclusive SiriusXM channel. The latest episode airs on July 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available on the SXM app.