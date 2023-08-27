Miley Cyrus Debuts Introspective New Song & Video “Used To Be Young”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 27th, 2023 - 10:18 PM

American singer songwriter Miley Cyrus has returned with the release of a brand new single “Used To Be Young.” The introspective single arrived alongside a minimalist music video directed by Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter.

Speaking about the lyrics of “Used To Be Young,” Cyrus said that she was inspired by themes of growth and self reflection, simultaneously being able to look back at past versions of oneself while also feeling comfortable with the current version and looking forward to future versions. She sings about being proud of her personal development while also remaining optimistic about what the future might hold.

Discussing the inspiration behind the music video, Cyrus explained, “It’s super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera. So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days.”