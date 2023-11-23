Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 12:05 PM

According to nme.com, music group B5 have allegedly mentioned they allegedly have not receive any alleged publishing royalties despite Diddy allegedly saying he would allegedly returned all the alleged rights to Bad Boy Records. Back in September it was allegedly reported that Diddy was allegedly in talks with his former alleged signees to allegedly return their alleged publishing rights. Allegedly this included the alleged catalogues of Notorious B.I.G, Faith Evans, Ma$e and others.

While allegedly sitting down with The ShadeRoom, the alleged boyband B5 were allegedly asked if they allegedly “benefitted” from Diddy’s alleged decision to return the alleged rights to artists. Group member Dustin Breeding allegedly said: “That’s a discussion” which allegedly means Breeding and his brothers needed to have an alleged conversation with Diddy. Carnell Breeding allegedly added: “We didn’t hear anything. We didn’t get no calls or nothing like that from them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Eldest brother Dustin allegedly said: “Puff, Diddy, yeah, we all want our publishing too. We were so young at the time, we didn’t understand the business of it. But looking back now, damn, why our names wasn’t on the credit? You know what I mean? Where the percentages at? Where the pub[lishing credits] at?”

Kelly Breeding allegedly added: “There was really no one to step in place and be like, ‘Yo, where’s the split sheets at? Make sure he gets this percentage.’” At the end of the clip, the group were asked if they allegedly regretted leaving Bad Boy Records in the late 2000s. All of the members shook their heads no and Patrick allegedly answered with “We just couldn’t see eye to eye so we decided to split.”

B5 rose to fame in 2005 after they released their Billboard Top 20 self-titled debut album, which was executively produced by Diddy. Their breakthrough song “All I Do” was a cover of The Jackson 5 single “All I Do Is Think Of You.”