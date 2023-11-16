Diddy’s Diageo Tequila Lawsuit On Pause Until 2024 As Appeals Court Considers Private Arbitration

Home News Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 11:47 AM

According to billboard.com, the alleged legal battle between Sean Combs and alcohol giant Diageo over their alleged sourced tequila venture is alleged going to be paused until at least next spring. In an alleged ruling on Tuesday, a panel of judges on New York’s appellate division granted Diageo’s alleged request for a so called stay of the lawsuit, in which Combs allegedly accused the company of alleged racism and allegedly failing to support the alleged DeLeon brand of tequila.

Diageo’s attorneys allegedly asked for the pause while they allegedly try to allegedly convince the appeals court to allegedly overturn an alleged ruling this Summer for Combs and allegedly send the case to an alleged private arbitration, which would allegedly negate the alleged need for alleged continued litigation. Combs’s attorneys had allegedly called Diageo’s alleged request is an alleged “desperate attempt to delay judicial scrutiny for its discriminatory conduct.”

Following the alleged ruling, Combs’s attorney John Hurston allegedly told Billboard: “Once the appellate court considers the actual merits, we are confident that they will reach the same conclusion as two separate judges already: that Diageo can’t avoid a public trial.”

In their own statement to Billboard, Diageo allegedly said: “We have always maintained that the claims brought by Mr. Combs not only lack merit, but are subject to arbitration, as the parties agreed. We are confident that the appellate court ultimately will agree with us on this. In the meantime, we are relieved that the court understood that it makes no sense for us to have to litigate the same claims in two separate places at the same time.”