Gene Simmons & Neil Young Appear To Leave Twitter Due To Antisemitism

Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to loudwire.com, last week KISS’s bassist Gene Simmons announced he would no longer be on the social media platform Twitter/X. The guitarist did not give a reason for his exit but after using Twitter/X for 15 years, Simmons only mentioned that fans can still follow him on various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Friends, I’ve decided to end my X/Twitter posting.

From now on find me on:https://t.co/DXQpuuZHsZ, https://t.co/OocXQKQACM, and https://t.co/qwF6Kzs9FP — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 18, 2023

According to stereogum.com, it is not just Simmons who is leaving Twitter/X because artist Neil Young has mentioned on his his website that he is leaving the social media platform“for reasons that should be obvious.” The continues with “We are stopping all use of X that we can control For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company. Teslas should fly flags of love not hate.”

Young leaving Twitter/X follows a mass advertiser exodus over the weekend from companies like Disney, Comcast and Apple, spurred on by a report from Media Matters that found major companies’s messages on the website were displayed alongside white nationalist posts, along with Musk’s alleged promotion of an alleged antisemitic conspiracy theory.