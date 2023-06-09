Gene Simmons Calls Roger Waters “A Well Meaning Guy” After Controversial Imagery Used At Concert

Home News Simon Li June 9th, 2023 - 10:53 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to Blabbermouth.net, the bassist and vocalist for the rock band KISS, Gene Simmons, was asked to give his opinion on negative opinions on Roger Waters’ concerts last month in Berlin.

During the concert, it was said that Waters displayed symbols mimicking that of the Nazi’s, and expressed offensive commentaries on Anne Frank, the little girl who was known as a Holocaust victim.

Waters appeared on stage as the character “Pink” from the rock opera “The Wall,” during the concert in Berlin, during his performance of “In The Flesh.” He was wearing a crossed hammers on his armband, painted red, instead of a swastika, but nonetheless invoked imagery of that symbol, which is banned by the police to display in Germany.

The German police is now investigating him for that and for using Anne Frank’s name as a trademark without consent from the Anne Frank Foundation, when he projected the name along side others such as George Floyd and Shireen Abu Akleh.

On the show “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Simmons commented that despite Waters being a talented person with lots of fans around the world, he has to point out that “There is something to be said for keeping your political and other beliefs off the stage,” and that Waters’ action is abusing the stage for personal views, and that “there is a difference between a political statement about Israel and about anti-Semitism,” which also includes that Arabs.

Saying that Waters is a “well-meaning guy” that is just too angry with current political situations, Simmons furthered his point about situations in the Arab world, saying that “the best way to have a discussion or even an argument is find common ground,” which would be that “there absolutely should be an Arab state, Palestine — no question about it. It should exist side by side with Israel” with “free flow of information and commerce and so on,” and urges people to find themselves on these common grounds to change the status quo.

Just a few days ago, we made a story on U.S. State Department’s response to Roger Waters’ controversial outfit.