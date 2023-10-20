Neil Young Announces Acoustic Re-recorded Album Before And After For December 2023 Release

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 20th, 2023 - 8:13 PM

The astoundingly gifted Neil Young revealed a new solo acoustic album. In August, Neil Young shared Chrome Dreams, a ‘lost’ album of twelve songs recorded between 1974-1976.

The exciting announcement of Before and After is set for release in December! It is made up of new styles of songs from all throughout his career, and every song flows directly into the next.

Young produced Before And After with Lou Adler he played all the instruments, though Bob Rice contributes vibraphone and piano on two tracks.

“Songs from my life recently recorded create a music montage with no beginnings or endings,” Young says in a statement. “The feeling is captured, not in pieces but as a whole piece. Soon to your ears and heart and soul — music defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening.”

TRACKLIST: