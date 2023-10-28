Bartees Strange And Lo Moon Cover “Southern Man” By Neil Young In NYC

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 28th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

According to Stereogum, Bartees Strange and LA band Lo Moon teamed up to do a cover of Neil Young’s classic 1970 song “Southern Man” in NYC. The song has played a significant role in the history of rock music. Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote “Sweet Home Alabama” as a “Southern Man” answer song, and the Dungeon Family sampled “Southern Man” on Cool Breeze’s incredible Dungeon Family posse cut, “Watch For The Hook.” I wouldn’t want to live in a world without “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Watch For The Hook,” and I have “Southern Man” to thank for both of those. Bartees Strange and Lo Moon’s version of the song began with a mellow and subdued tone, but gradually intensified into an impressive guitar extravaganza.

This is a song that speaks to the social injustice and racism that plagued the South in the late 1960s and 70s. The song raises thought-provoking questions about the lack of retribution for the oppressed victims of the Southern power holders and ponders the possibility of imminent change. Its chorus serves as a reminder to heed the teachings of scripture, alluding to the moral compass that guides us towards righteousness and suggests that change is on the horizon. Through its verses, the song sheds light on various forms of injustice, such as segregation and the mistreatment of African Americans. The lyrics also evoke imagery of slavery and lynching, highlighted by the powerful declaration “swear by God, I’m gonna cut him down!.” This bold statement takes direct aim at those in positions of authority who perpetuate mistreatment towards minorities in the Southern states. “Southern Man” vividly portrays the stark realities of racial inequality, serving as an enduring reminder for those in power to remain vigilant and to act with fairness and equality.

Lo Moon has also done a previous collaboration with Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches for a cover song titled “Down By The Water” by PJ Harvey.