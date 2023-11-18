Gene Simmons Upset About The Absence of Frehley and Criss At Final Kiss Concert

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 18th, 2023 - 6:55 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to Loudwire, Gene Simmons is dissatisfied with Peter Criss and Ace Frehley’s decision to not join them on stage for the band’s last performances.He shared in an interview about their decision, “I feel sad. I feel sad and angry that both Ace and Peter aren’t here. I mean, they’re alive, but they’re not here to enjoy this unbelievable journey with us. They were there at the beginning and deserve all the credit. And when they look in the mirror, the only reason they’re not here with us is themselves.”

He adds on, “We’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. But they’re never going to be in Kiss again.” On December 2, Simmons and his fellow founding member of Kiss, Paul Stanley, will bring their epic end of the Road Farewell tour to a close with a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Paul Stanley also shares about this issue, “This tour is a celebration of the band and the life of the band over the past 50 years. It’s not a celebration of the original lineup. As important as the original lineup was, I can say that we wouldn’t be here today if not for them, and we wouldn’t be here today with them.” They have previously played a private show in Austin at Vulcan Gas Company.











