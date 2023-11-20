A Look Back: PJ Harvey & Bjork Cover Rolling Stones “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” At 1994 Brit Awards

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Two months Riff Cult went on instagram post a video that showed artists PJ Harvey and Bjork performing a cover of The Rolling Stones‘s smash hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” at the 1994 Brit Awards. Based from the footage, the performance was amazing by how the acoustic guitar playing sizzled the air with a light rock sound while Havery‘s and Bjork‘s vocals dazzled people’s minds with bittersweet harmony and melody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Forbess (@riff.cult)

1994 was a magical year because several bands and artists demonstrated how passionate they are through music. Harvey’s and Bjork’s cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” shows how much The Rolling Stones have inspired both vocalists.