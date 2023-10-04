Johnny Marr Joins PJ Harvey For Live Performances Of “The Desperate Kingdom of Love,” “C’mon Billy” & “White Chalk”

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 4th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last night, on Tuesday, October 3, musical artist Johnny Marr joined British singer-songwriter PJ Harvey at her Manchester show. They performed the songs “The Desperate Kingdom of Love,” “C’mon Billy,” and “White Chalk” together.

According to NME, PJ Harvey is currently on tour. Last night, she performed songs from her newly-released album, Inside the Old Year Dying, under the record label Partisan. She also performed other songs and introduced Johnny Harvey to the stage.

Videos of their performance have been posted on YouTube.

PJ Harvey has since debuted as a singer-songwriter in 1992. She released her first album, Dry, in 1992 under the record label Island.

She has also released albums with other record labels, including Vagrant, Universal, Lakeshore Records, Hollywood, and recently, Partisan. In 1996, the singer-songwriter released the album Dance Hall at Louse Point with record labels Island and Universal. In 2011, she released the album, Let England Shake with record labels, Island and Vagrant. In 2019, she released the album, All About Eve with the record label Lakeshore Records. In 2022, she released the album Bad Sisters with Hollywood.

Some notable songs Harvey released over the years include: “Send His Love to Me,” “This is Love,” and “When Under Ether.” She has also collaborated with other musicians, including Giant Sand, John Parish, and Sparklehorse.