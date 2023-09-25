PJ Harvey Plays “Angelene” & “Man-Size” For First Time In 10 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 3:36 PM

According to consequence.net, artist PJ Harvey started her first tour since 2017 this past weekend in Dublin by performing her new LP in its entirety before playing some old favorites. Harvey’s latest album I Inside the Old Year Dying follows the folk-tinged sound the artist been creating since her 2009 album White Chalk.

The new tracks like “A Child’s Question, July” featured rumbling percussion and maudlin keys while the singer reaches for her upper register. After that, Harvey performed her I Inside the Old Year Dying set, where the artist would dust off a song like “Angelene” from Is This Desire?, for the first time since 2012.

During her set, Harvey performed Uh Huh Her track “The Desperate Kingdom of Love” for the first time since 2013, while concertgoers got to hear “Dress” and “Man-Size” from Dry and Rid of Me for the first time in years as well.

Then Harvey ended the show with the classic tunes “Down by the Water” and “To Bring You My Love” before performing “C’mon Billy” and “White Chalk” for the encore.

Setlist:

Prayer at the Gate

Autumn Term

Lwonesome Tonight

Seem an I

The Nether-edge

I Inside the Old Year Dying

All Souls

A Child’s Question, August

I Inside the Old I Dying

August

A Child’s Question, July

A Noiseless Noise

The Color of the Earth

The Glorious Land

The Words That Maketh Murder

Angelene

Send His Love to Me

The Garden

The Desperate Kingdom of Love

Man-Size

Dress

Down by the Water

To Bring You My Love