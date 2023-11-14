Sleepytime Gorilla Announces New Album Sleepytime Gorilla Museum of the Last Human Being For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Salamander In Two Worlds”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 2:14 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, avant rock band Sleepytime Gorilla Museum are set to release their first album in 17 years Sleepytime Gorilla Museum of the Last Human Being on February 23 by Avant Night. Pre-orders will start on November 15) at noon Eastern with CD and three vinyl variants.

In light of the upcoming album, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum have shared their song “Salamander In Two Worlds” and as a whole, the song is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a lovely and mystical vibes while the vocal performances serenades the ears with enchanting harmony and melody.

In the following statement vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Nils Frykdahl shares his thoughts about the band’s latest song.

”Salamander in Two Worlds,” with its refrain ‘Strong from poison,’ is a celebration of the barely-possible fragility and resilience of the victims of progress. It moves from quiet new-green tenderness of birth in the face of uncertain survival quickly into the hardening storm that is the natural provenance of metal.”

Last Human Being Track List

1. Salamander In Two Worlds

2. Fanfare for the Last Human Being

3. El Evil

4. Bells for Kith and Kin

5. Silverfish

6 S.P.Q.R.

7. We Must Know More

8. The Gift

9. Hush, Hush

10. Save It!

11. Burn Into Light

12. Old Grey Heron

13. Rose-Colored Song