Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum has announced their much anticipated 2024 reunion tour. The tour is set to kick off on February 29 in Arcata, CA and will make additional stops in Portland, Denver, Kansas, Chicago and Brooklyn. It concludes on April 6 in Berkely, CA. Each stop will have different openers including Kayo Dot, Dreadnought, The Parlour Trick, Faun Fables and many more. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. See the full itinerary below.
The band hinted a potential 2024 tour after announcing that they had raised over $140,000 to make their new album. A short film is also expected.
“Our group has already spent countless hours prepping for SGM’S reunion. The core team hovers around a dozen. That’s including the five curators,” said in a statement on the group’s kickstarter page. “We all have day jobs or kiddos or other complex caregiving responsibilities, not to mention other bands to juggle, along with steering a bunch of fidgety behind-the-scenes biz stuff that’s gotta happen pre-Grand re opening to ensure that whatever final form #SGM2024 takes, it will be a success and a delight for all participating.”
This marks the band’s first time performing in over 12 years.
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum 2024 Dates
02/29 – Arcata, CA – Humbrews
03/01 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
03/02 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
03/03 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
03/04 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
03/07 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird
03/08 – Estes Parl, CO – The Stanley Hotel
03/09 – Estes Parl, CO – The Stanley Hotel
03/11 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
03/12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fine Line
03/13 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
03/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Irving Theater
03/15 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground
03/17 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
03/19 – Baltimore, MD – The Ottobar
03/20 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
03/21-24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
03/25 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
03/26 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit
03/27 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
03/28- New Orleans, LA 0 Howlin’ Wolf
03/29 – Houston, TX – Secret Group
03/30 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
03/31 – Dallas, TX – Trees
04/02- Alberquerque, NM – Sister Bar
04/03 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent
04/04 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
04/06 – Berkely, CA – The UC Theatre