Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates

October 18th, 2023

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum has announced their much anticipated 2024 reunion tour. The tour is set to kick off on February 29 in Arcata, CA and will make additional stops in Portland, Denver, Kansas, Chicago and Brooklyn. It concludes on April 6 in Berkely, CA. Each stop will have different openers including Kayo Dot, Dreadnought, The Parlour Trick, Faun Fables and many more. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. See the full itinerary below.

The band hinted a potential 2024 tour after announcing that they had raised over $140,000 to make their new album. A short film is also expected.

“Our group has already spent countless hours prepping for SGM’S reunion. The core team hovers around a dozen. That’s including the five curators,” said in a statement on the group’s kickstarter page. “We all have day jobs or kiddos or other complex caregiving responsibilities, not to mention other bands to juggle, along with steering a bunch of fidgety behind-the-scenes biz stuff that’s gotta happen pre-Grand re opening to ensure that whatever final form #SGM2024 takes, it will be a success and a delight for all participating.”

This marks the band’s first time performing in over 12 years.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum 2024 Dates

