Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Raises Over $140k For Upcoming Album, Short Film & Potential 2024 Reunion Tour

September 18th, 2023

According a recent social media post the Sleepytime Gorilla Museum has raised over $140k for an upcoming album, short film and a potential 2024 Reunion Tour.

According to a statement on kickstarter: “We, the John Kane Society, in partnership with the Sleepytime Gorilla Museum and associated acts, trusting in the stalwart spirit of mutual aid and emboldened by YOUR TUMESCENT ENTHUSIASM, have launched this Kickstarter on behalf of the Museum’s imminent GRAND 2024 REOPENING.”

The post continues with: “It’s time for SGM to BRING BACK THE APOCALYPSE just when the world needs it most! Namely, with a full-length studio album, a short film, select live appearances, and, once we meet our STRETCH GOAL of 100K.”

The statement adds: “Our group has already spent countless hours prepping for SGM’S reunion. The core team hovers around a dozen. That’s including the five curators. We all have day jobs or kiddos or other complex caregiving responsibilities, not to mention other bands to juggle, along with steering a bunch of fidgety behind-the-scenes biz stuff that’s gotta happen pre-Grand re opening to ensure that whatever final form #SGM2024 takes, it will be a success and a delight for all participating.”