Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Announces Near Completion Of New Album and Agreement in Principal for Summer Reunion 2021 Tour

Kelly Tucker May 3rd, 2020

The experimental rock band, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum posted an announcement via Facebook about new music. One of the band members, Danny Rathbun shared, “There has been new progress after many years. Save It from The Last Human Being is petty much finished. The rest of the songs are in various states of recording and mixing and I plan to keep chipping away at them. Before Covid 19 the band agreed in principal to a re-union tour for the summer of 2021 which would be a good time to release an album. Let’s hope the momentum holds. No new news on the movie at this time.”

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum has fused classical, industrial, and art-rock themes throughout their music. They were known to perform elaborate routines on stage and discuss possibly fictitious stories of dada artists and mathematicians. After the disbanding of Idiot Flesh, Nils Frykdahl and Dan Rathbun joined with Carla Kihlstedt to form Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, along with percussionists Moe! Staiano and David Shamrock.

In their recent Facebook post, Rathbun shared, “Idiot Flesh. There has been progress. The two remaining IF rock songs are mixed (Devolver) and about half mixed(Trampolines). there remains the decision about weather to start from scratch recording a final song (Armadillo box) or just call it good and release the five rock songs which are now nearing completion. Also the question of Label and format is still up in the air.”

In February 2011, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum announced that they would play three final shows in California. It was also their intention to release a final album, a short film, and a live DVD. In 2013, Matthias Bossi and Mike Patton, Scott Amendola and William Winant performed a live score for the 1924 silent film Waxworks, with the performance said to be filmed Nils Frykdahl, Dan Rathbun, Michael Iago Mellender, and David Shamrock, along with Drew Wheeler, formed a new band called Free Salamander Exhibit in 2013.

Rathbun shared,”Free Salamander Exhibit. About a year ago my mother’s age and care requirements forced a band hiatus. At that time we were well on the way to writing the material for a second release and before Covid we were about to get back to work. As soon as things normalize we will get back to writing, recording and touring (and for sure the east coast is next on the touring list).”

In a July 2014 press release, Carla Kihlstedt announced that a new track featuring almost all members of Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, including Michael Mellender who “penned the architecture of this one,” was to be released in August 2014. Announcing a 2016 re-issue of the band’s catelogue, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum wrote “And so it shall come to pass that the SGM back catalogue will see the light of Vinyl.” Official announcements for Of Natural History, In Glorious Times and Grand Opening and Closing vinyl re-issues were made by distributor “Blood Music” in 2015.