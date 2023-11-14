Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello On Gaza: “Our Fight Is Against Oppression, No Room For Antisemitism”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 11:51 AM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to nme.com, On November 13 Rage Against The Machine‘s guitarist Tom Morello went on took t official X/Twitter page to share his thoughts on the current Israel-Hamas war. The guitarist stated that it is “important to remember the horrific war crimes in Gaza aren’t being done by “the Jews” but rather by a particular murderous right-wing Israeli administration. Many brave Jews in Israel & abroad condemn the slaughter. Our fight is against oppression. No room for antisemitism.”

Important to remember the horrific war crimes in Gaza aren’t being done by “the Jews” but rather by a particular murderous right wing Israeli administration. Many brave Jews in Israel & abroad condemn the slaughter. Our fight is against oppression. No room for antisemitism. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 13, 2023

This is not the first time Morello has spoken out about the Israel-Hamas war because last month the artist called for the condemnation of harm to all children after Jamie Lee Curtis deleted a photo of Palestinians. Recently the actress was being criticized for sharing a photo from Gaza in a post supporting Israel and then deleting it.

Journalist Muhammad Shehada posted the photo on his X/Twitter account with the captions: ”Cognitive Dissonance: Jamie Lee Curtis was deeply moved by this picture ONLY when she thought they were Israeli. As soon as she learned they were Gazan, she lost all feelings for them & deleted the picture. Suddenly, “terror from the sky” became acceptable to her & her likes!”

Morello reposted the journalist’s tweet by stating: “I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned.”

Other than using social media to discuss the war, bands Enter Shikari, The Last Dinner Party and Architects are among a group of musicians who have also signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire as the war in Israel and Gaza ranges on.