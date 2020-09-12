Judas Priest-Curated Warlando Metal Fest Announces Inaugural 2021 Lineup Featuring Lacuna Coil, Sabaton and Soulfly

Home News Ariel King September 12th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Judas Priest will be hosting their own music festival next year, called the Warlando Metal Fest. Taking place at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida on September 11, 2021, the inaugural lineup will include Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroomhead and Uncured.

The festival was announced on Judas Priest’s official Facebook page, the band unveiling the poster. Judas Priest curated the lineup entirely, and will be headlining the festival. Warlando Metal Fest will also be a celebration of more than 50 years of Judas Priest, with the festival kicking off Judas Priest’s 50 Heavy Metal Years tour.

Swedish metal band, Sabaton, celebrated their 20th anniversary last year. The band sings exclusively about various wars which have taken place throughout the world. In 2019, the band started the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, where the band educates fans on various wars which have taken place, particularly in Europe.

Lacuna Coil released their latest studio album, Black Anima, last October. On Friday, the band performed the album in full as part of their livestream concerted, Black Anima, Live From The Apocalypse. Lacuna Coil were also forced to postpone their tour, which was meant to support the release of their album, due to COVID-19, and have rescheduled a tour with the band Apocalyptica for next year.

Soulfly finished their most recent tour prior to the pandemic, playing throughout the United States and Canada this past February and March. The band managed to finish their last show, in Houston, Texas, only days before North America began to enter various stages of lockdown.

Mushroomhead released their latest album, A Wonderful Life, this past June. The album signified the band’s first studio release in five years, and featured a new lead singer, Steve Rauckhorst. Uncured released their most recent album, Epidemic, in 2019, with the album featuring the singles “Choke” and “Death Valley.”

