Anamanaguchi Releases New Song “Meeting Ramona” From Scott Pilgrim Soundtrack

Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to consequence.net, pop band Anamanaguchi have shared their new song “Meeting Ramona”from the Scott Pilgrim Soundtrack, which features Joe Trapanese and Sex Bob-Om. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a upcoming animated series based on the graphic novels, which reunites the cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 film adaptation for a new take.

The show produced by anime studio Science Saru and written by Bryan Lee O’Malley with BenDavid Grabinski. The hapless 20ish Pilgrim (Michael Cera) will meet Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is the girl of the main characters literal dreams. Pilgrim helps Flowers by fighting against seven evil exes in order to have a chance with the girl.

As for “Meeting Ramona,” the song is wonderful by how the instrumentation shakes the background with elegant and mystical sounds that matches the theme of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The keyboard playing brings magical vibe because the whole show is based on crazy and insightful challenges. Anamanaguchi have done a wonderful job because the band shows how passionate they are with their music.

Anamanaguchi have previously worked on the soundtrack for the video game Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, by ensuring their familiarity with this hero’s precious little life. In the following statement the band share their thoughts about creating music for the soundtrack.

“It was wonderful to work a team of such talented & imaginative artists. The world of Scott Pilgrim is very meta and musical already, so we were able to play many different roles with the soundtrack some ‘in-story’ and others painting the background. There’s humor throughout but Bryan & BenDavid’s writing called for playing to some really deep and complicated feelings. We’re very happy with how it all came out.”

Co composer Trapanese adds: “the opportunity to work with Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, the talented filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski, AND the irreverently awesome band Anamanaguchi TOGETHER??? I’m still pinching myself, wondering how this miracle happened. I’m incredibly grateful for the entire cast, crew, and team at SPTO, UCP, and Netflix for making this dream come true, and allowing us to create so much fun, daring, rewarding, and exciting music.”

The full soundtrack and eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will make their debut on Friday, November 17th on Netflix. Pre-saves for the soundtrack are now live.

