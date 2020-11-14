Anamanaguchi Complete Their Summer Singles Project With Remix Of Porter Robison And Features From Planet 1999, Jaime Brooks And More

Home News Kyle Cravens November 14th, 2020 - 6:29 PM

Anamanaguchi continues its summer singles series with “Jamie” featuring Jamie Brooks. The band, comprised of original lineup Peter Berkman, Ary Warnaar, James DeVito and Luke Silas, has kept a steady flow of summer friendly jams coming out since the first single in the series, “Styla.” The four musicians have been together since the bands inception in 2004.

“Jamie” is accompanied, like the other singles, with a lyric video. It includes some distinctive imagery and iconic font and stylistic choices, which are perfectly in line with the bands official webpage for the series, which layout harkens back to the early days of the worldwide web.

After “Styla,” the series kept is steady momentum with “Kei” featuring POCHI, a remix of “Get your Wish” originally by Porter Robinson, “Vancouver” and “Pixelcandle.” Each song has it own unique artwork associated with it, so looking at each of them side by side culminates the project into a sort of an electronic exhibit. There is one more question mark on the website, which could only mean that the eighth track will wrap up the projects summer sentiment.

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister