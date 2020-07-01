Anamanaguchi Kicks Off Summer Singles Series with New Song “Styla”

Home News Ariel King July 1st, 2020 - 8:43 PM

Anamanaguchi have released a new song, “Styla” to kick off their summer singles series. Their website also teases that they will release eight summer singles total throughout the upcoming months, with seven left to go.

With a retro video game sound, Anamanaguchi’s “Styla” blends electronic synths which pick up pace throughout the duration of the song. With cascading sounds and faded distorted vocals in the background, “Styla” includes the chip tune bands’ Game Boy influence and Nintendo synths. Anamanaguchi speed up with higher synths throughout several moments of their song, the track building emotional leads.

Anamanaguchi first announced their summer singles series would be starting last week, prior to their release of “Styla.” They included the series would be available via the band’s Twitch and Youtube channels.

Earlier this year, Anamanaguchi participated in the Minecraft-based music festival Nether Meant. The band also signed with Polyvinyl last year, and released their single “Lorem Ipsum (Arctic Anthem)” from their latest album [USA].

Anamanaguchi have previously utilized video game hardware to create music, with the band drawing much of their inspiration from Japanese video game creators. The band’s name also comes from when members Peter Berkman and James DeVito worked as interns at Armani, Ary Warnaar working as an intern at Prada and Luke Silas interned at Gucci.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister