Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza During London Show

Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Cedit: Owen Ela

According to nme.com, during a show in London Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein called for “Palestinian liberation.” The moment happened during the band’s live show at The Dome in London on November 8, which was Sleater-Kinney’s smallest UK show in over two decades. Speaking to the audience halfway through the show, Brownstein highlighted the ongoing developments across the Middle East, stating by stating: “We want a ceasefire and we want Palestinian liberation and we want peace.”

The singer continued on with her statement by urging people in the venue to make an active push to do the right thing. “There’s not much we can say right now except that there’s a lot going on, and this is the only chance we have… we’re so fucking lucky to be here, to be alive, so please fight with all your heart for what is right.” said Brownstein.

Actual Sleater Kinney! pic.twitter.com/TVieoeHYgE — The James McMahon Music Podcast (@jamesjammcmahon) November 8, 2023

Also during their performance Sleater-Kinney kicked things off with their song with “Hell,” which is the lead single from the band’s upcoming new album Little Rope. Set for release on January 19 by Vista. The upcoming LP will mark the band’s 11 studio album.