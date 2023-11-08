Sleater-Kinney Shares Star-Studded New Video For “Say It Like You Mean It” Featuring J. Smith-Cameron

Home News Roy Lott November 8th, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Sleater-Kinney has shared their new single, “Say It Like You Mean It,” with a video directed by Carrie Brownstein starring Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron. The track features an unforgettable, unadorned riff backing a raw examination of a relationship coming apart. It’s an exposed nerve ending of a song, and Smith-Cameron exudes unbridled truth when Corin Tucker sings “Say it like you mean it / I need to hear it before you go / Say it like you mean it / This goodbye hurts when you go.”

“The video tells the story of a woman who’s lost all sense of what’s appropriate,” Brownstein explains. “Sick with the alienation that stems from existing in a disparate emotional state from the person or people closest to her, she grapples with debilitating loss, desires to be seen, and dares you to leave.”

For the video, the band worked with Desert Island Studios, a minority-owned production company, studio facility, and membership collective working to remove barriers in the media industry for historically marginalized communities. Check it out below.

“Say It Like You Mean It” follows their previously released single “Hell.” Both tracks will be featured on the band’s forthcoming album Little Rope, which is set for a January 19 release date via Loma Vista Recordings.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela