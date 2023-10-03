Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Little Rope For January 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Hell”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Photo Cedit: Owen Ela

Sleater-Kinney has announced their eleven studio album Little Rope, will be released January 19, 2024 by Loma Vista Recordings with a hauntingly intimate music video for lead single “Hell”, which is directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July.

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, Little Rope is a powerfully honest and soul baring album by one of modern rock’s most vital bands.

Little Rope is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in Sleater-Kinney’s nearly 30-year career. To call the album flawless feels like an insult to its intent and it careens headfirst into flaw and brokenness.

A meditation on what living in a world of perpetual crisis has done to us, and what we do to the world in return. On the surface, the album’s 10 songs veer from spare to anthemic, catchy to deliberately hard-turning.

But beneath that are perhaps the most complex and subtle arrangements of any Sleater-Kinney record and a lyrical and emotional compass pointed firmly in the direction of something both liberating and terrifying: the sense that the only way to gain control is to let it go.

In the autumn of 2022, Carrie Brownstein received a call from Corin Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker had not.

The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein. When they finally did, they told her what happened: While vacationing in Italy, Brownstein’s mother and stepfather had been in a car accident. Both were killed.

Although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song—a guitar solo, the singing style, the sonic approach—were pulled into a changed emotional landscape.

As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form and how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us.

The result is a collision of certainty and uncertainty evident from the first few spare seconds of the record’s opening track and first single, “Hell.” Over an agoraphobic expanse of tone and a trickle of chords, Little Rope’s emotional thesis statement begins to take form. It is a restrained, controlled prologue, but control is fleeting. A few seconds later, well, all hell breaks loose.

Also Sleater-Kinney have also announced a 2024 North American Tour, beginning on February 28 in San Diego and including multiple nights in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. On this side of the year, the group will perform at Pitchfork Festival London on November 10 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 19.

Tickets for all 2024 dates will be available on Friday, October 6 at 10:00 AM local time. Both Artist and Citi Presale will begin October 4 at 10:00 a.m. Visit sleater-kinney.com for more information.

Little Rope Tracklist

Hell Needlessly Wild Say It Like You Mean It Hunt You Down Small Finds Don’t Feel Right Six Mistakes Crusader Dress Yourself Untidy Creature

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates

2/28/2024 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

2/29/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/1/2024 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

3/2/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

3/4/2024 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/5/2024 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

3/6/2024 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

3/8/2024 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

3/9/2024 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

3/11/2024 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

3/12/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

3/13/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3/14/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3/16/2024 – New York, NY – Racket

3/17/2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

3/18/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

3/20/2024 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

3/21/2024 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

3/22/2024 – Madison, WI The Sylvee

3/23/2024 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

3/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

3/26/2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

3/28/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern03/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/30/2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3/31/2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/2/2024 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/3/2024 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/4/2024 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue

4/5/2024 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom