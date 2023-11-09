Home News Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 12:43 PM

According to billboard.com, on November 9 an Atlanta judge allegedly ruled that he would allegedly allow most of Young Thug’s rap lyrics to be allegedly used as alleged evidence against him and the other alleged gang members in the alleged upcoming criminal trial, by allegedly rejecting arguments that allegedly would violate the First Amendment. The alleged ruling came a day after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville allegedly held an alleged hearing about the alleged use of lyrics as evidence , which is allegedly a controversial practice that allegedly has brought alleged backlash from the music industry and efforts by alleged lawmakers to stop it.

The alleged lyrics could allegedly play a key role in the alleged trial, which will kick off later this month. Prosecutors allege that Thug and his alleged YSL gang were allegedly not a popular music collective that is allegedly called “Young Stoner Life” but instead are an alleged violent Atlanta gang called Young Slime Life that allegedly committed murders, alleged carjackings, alleged drug dealing and other alleged crimes over the course of a decade.

Representing Thug is attorney Brian Steel who allegedly blasted prosecutors for allegedly attempting to use alleged creative expression to allegedly convict his client.

“They are targeting the right to free speech, and that’s wrong. They are saying that just because he his singing about it, he is now part of a crime.” said Steel.

But after an hours long hearing that ran until nearly 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Judge Glanville allegedly rejected those arguments by allegedly stating: “They’re not prosecuting your clients because of the songs they wrote. They’re using the songs to prove other things your clients may have been involved in. I don’t think it’s an attack on free speech.”

In a formal ruling on Thursday morning, the judge allegedly denied Thug’s request to ban the alleged lyrics entirely and allegedly granted a motion by prosecutors to allegedly preliminarily admit them. Though Judge Glanville allegedly said prosecutors would allegedly still need to establish why they were allegedly using them and that Steel could allegedly object during the trial. The judge allegedly suggested at Wednesday’s hearing that he would allegedly allow lyrics to be allegedly admitted as alleged evidence and that it allegedly would be up to jurors to allegedly decide how much alleged weight to give them.