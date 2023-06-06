Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Sentenced to Prison for Nine Years in Connection to RICCO Case for Violating Probation

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

According to stereogum.com, in May of last year, Atlanta police arrested Young Thug and several of his associates, indicting them in a huge RICO gang indictment. Authorities claim that Thug’s Young Slime Life rap label and crew are allegedly a criminal gang and Thug is the alleged co-founder. Thug has been in jail for more than a year and is awaiting trial.

According to WSB-TV, Thug’s brother, who raps under the name Unfoonk, has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison in connection with the same case.

Last December, Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one RICO violation and one count of receiving stolen property. He took a 12-year commuted sentence with 10 years of probation and two years time served.

The Young Slime Life star Gunna took a similar deal, getting released from prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and gang charges back in December.

Last month, Unfoonk was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity, along with minor traffic charges.