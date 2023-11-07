Porno For Pyros Set To Unveil First New Song In 26 Years From New EP Arriving In February 2024

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to spin.com, rock band Porno for Pyros are set for a November 16 release date for “Agua,” which is the band’s first song in 26 years. The track features Porno for Pyros ’s original lineup of singer Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Martyn LeNoble. “Agua” will also appear on a new EP that will bearriving in February.

In the following statement Porno for Pyros mention that “Agua” was inspired by their inspired close encounters with dolphins and the song reflects their contemporary environmental concerns.

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” said Farrell says. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life”

Porno for Pyros have not released new music since 1997’s “Hard Charger,” which was included on the soundtrack to the Howard Stern film Private Parts. The group has released the two albums: its self-titled 1993 debut, featuring the hit “Pets” and 1996’s Good God’s Urge.

The band performed their first full set since 1998 in May 2022 at the Welcome to Rockville festival at Daytona Motor Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Porno for Pyros filled in as a short notice replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who canceled due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s issues with long COVID.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford