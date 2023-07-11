Porno for Pyros Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates; First Tour 25 Years

According to pitchfork.com, Porno for Pyros have announced they will be touring for the first time in 25 years this Fall. The Horns, Thorns en Halos U.S. Tour follows a handful of shows since the band’s reformation last year,
The tour kicks off in Wheatland before stopping in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Omaha, Chicago, Port Chester, New York, Silver Spring, Atlanta, New Orleans and Austin.
Perry Farrell revived Porno for Pyros last year when Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID.
The touring lineup is Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble. Also Live Nation has mentioned Porno for Pyros are working on new music, which is expected to be released this year.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th by using the access code LEGEND. General on-sale tickets start on Friday, July 14 through Ticketmaster.
The Horns, Thorns en Halos U.S. Tour Dates
10-8 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10-10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
10-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10-15 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
10-17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10-19 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10-21 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
10-23 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10-24 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10-27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
10-29 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10-30 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-1 New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
11-3 Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing
11-5 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
11-7 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
11-8 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
11-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11-17 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
11-19 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
11-20 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford