Porno for Pyros Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates; First Tour 25 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 10:33 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com, Porno for Pyros have announced they will be touring for the first time in 25 years this Fall. The Horns, Thorns en Halos U.S. Tour follows a handful of shows since the band’s reformation last year,

The tour kicks off in Wheatland before stopping in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Omaha, Chicago, Port Chester, New York, Silver Spring, Atlanta, New Orleans and Austin.

Perry Farrell revived Porno for Pyros last year when Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID.

The touring lineup is Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble. Also Live Nation has mentioned Porno for Pyros are working on new music, which is expected to be released this year.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th by using the access code LEGEND. General on-sale tickets start on Friday, July 14 through Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, people can also look for seats at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Horns, Thorns en Halos U.S. Tour Dates

10-8 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10-10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-15 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

10-17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10-19 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10-21 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10-23 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10-24 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10-27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

10-29 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

10-30 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11-1 New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

11-3 Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing

11-5 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

11-7 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

11-8 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11-17 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

11-19 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

11-20 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford