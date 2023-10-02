Porno For Pyros Postpone Fall 2023 Reunion Tour Dates To Align With Release Of New Music

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com, the band Porno For Pyros are postponing their 2023 fall reunion tour dates to align with the upcoming release of new music. To help spread the news, Porno For Pyros went on Instagram to post the following statement about postponing their reunion tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porno for Pyros (@pornoforpyros)

“Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate our 30th anniversary with you. Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished. Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We’re coming! – Porno for Pyros.”

Last year rock band Jane’s Addiction had to cancel their scheduled headlining performance at Florida music festival Welcome to Rockville due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.

Filling in for the band were Porno for Pyros, who unexpectedly reunited for the first time in 24 years. Porno for Pyros have performed a handful of other festivals since then, but the Horns, Thorns en Halos U.S. Tour was supposed to be their first tour since breaking up in 1998. The touring lineup consists of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.