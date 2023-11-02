Second Woman Sues Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler For Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 12:01 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to stereogum.com, Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler has been allegedly sued by an alleged second woman for alleged sexual assault. As reported by Rolling Stone, an alleged lawsuit was allegedly filed in New York on Thursday by an alleged former teen model Jeanne Bellino, who alleges that she was allegedly assaulted by Tyler in 1975 when the model was allegedly 17 years old and Tyler was allegedly around 27 years old.

Bellino allegedly says that her and an alleged friend allegedly met up with Aerosmith and alleged members of the band’s entourage near the Warwick Hotel in Manhattan allegedly after working at an alleged fashion show. While allegedly walking down Sixth Avenue, Bellino allegedly says that Tyler allegedly forced her into an alleged phone booth and allegedly physically assaulted her.

“While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth. As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.” said the alleged lawsuit.

Bellino allegedly says that she allegedly escaped after allegedly raising her knee and allegedly pulling on Tyler’s hair. After the former model and her friends allegedly returned to the Warwick Hotel, Tyler allegedly again forced himself on Bellino at the hotel bar and then allegedly whispered in her ear that he allegedly had to go up to his room and would allegedly call for her soon.

When Tyler allegedly called down to the lobby, an alleged associate told Bellino that Tyler allegedly wanted her to go up the alleged suit but Bellino allegedly “couldn’t talk and was paralyzed” out of fear, shook her head and “bolted to the door,” where an alleged doorman who allegedly witnessed the alleged assault by the bar allegedly got Bellino into a cab. The alleged lawsuit claims that Bellino allegedly.told her sister about the alleged incident when she returned home.

The alleged suit allegedly states that Bellino “has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries” due to the alleged assault. Bellino is allegedly seeking unspecified damages to be allegedly determined by the court.

Last year a woman named Julia Misley allegedly accused Tyler of allegedly sexually assaulting her as an alleged minor in 1973. Tyler allegedly denied the accusations.