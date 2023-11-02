Kevin Abstract Shares Melodic New Single “Madonna”

Home News Roy Lott November 2nd, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Kevin Abstract has released his latest song “Madonna.” The song blends an acoustic guitar with a grungy rock sound that plays well together. It also serves as the soundtrack to a new visual called “Otterpop.” Check it out below.

Abstract will release his new album Blanket this Friday. He has noted that the record is inspired by Pacific Northwest rockers like Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse.

Romil Hemnani, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham during the album’s production. The founder of Brockhampton has discussed his intentions in producing the type of music his newly-released album will offer: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

Blanket includes the previously released singles “What Should I Do?” “Running Out” and the album’s title track.