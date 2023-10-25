Kevin Abstract Shares Nostalgic New Single “Running Out”

Home News Kennedy Huston October 25th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Brockhampton frontman, Kevin Abstract has just released a new single “Running Out”, a sampler of his upcoming album Blanket–to be released November 3. This has become his third single to be released off the 13-track album.

The song delves into the modern genre of indie and alternative rock following a heavy bass with a consistent synth. The lyrics are somber yet carry a nostalgic element that encapsulates feelings of guilt, grief, and letting go.

The chorus begins, “I go, I won’t take no time for no one/Let go, this version of me/This version of me-eh.”

The first verse picks up, “I had a lot of reservations/Saw God in my creations/I ain’t recognize my graduation/I’m gettin’ up and I’m runnin’ up/And I’m gettin’ up and I’m runnin’ out.”

According to Alternative Press, Abstract shares he, “wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” to add to the upcoming album. Working alongside producers Romil Hemnami and Jonah Abraham, Abstract has spent around three months perfecting the song.