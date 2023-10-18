Kevin Abstract Unveils Intricate New Single “What Should I Do?”

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 18th, 2023 - 1:29 PM

Today, Wednesday, October 18, Kevin Abstract released a new single titled “What Should I Do.” Last week, he announced his upcoming album, Blanket, that would be released next month. His new single will be featured in the new album, in addition to the title track, “Blanket.”

The song “What Should I Do” incorporated various musical elements, whereby the sounds of the tambourines and other instruments synchronize with Abstract’s vocals.

Last week, Abstract also released teasers for his other future songs. The songs are “GUM” and “SlipNSlide.” His album is now available for fans and music enthusiasts to preorder. The production of the founder of the music group Brockhampton’s new album had various contributions. Abstract’s longtime collaborator and producer, Romil Hemnani, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham helped Abstract in the production of his future album.

In addition to a pre-order option, Abstract has also released two exclusive merchandise packs for his album. The merchandise packs include t-shirts, CD’s, and silver foiled individually numbered longbox CDs. The merchandise packs are available for purchase via Kevin Abstract’s merchandise website.

Outside of his collaborative work for his music group, Brockhampton, Abstract has also collaborated with music artist Kae Tempest. Together, they produced the single “More Pressure” and released a music video on YouTube.