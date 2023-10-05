Kevin Abstract Releases Grungy New Single: “Blanket”

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2023 - 12:15 AM

Kevin Abstract has released his latest single “Blanket.” The grungy rock tune sees Abstract whispering and yelping throughout the song with no lyrics. The track also comes with its accompanying video, where Abstract hangs out with cute, fuzzy monsters and watches a news report about mysterious meteors crashing into Earth. Abstract co-directed the video with Cole Bat. Check it out below.

The new track follows his recent surprise performance at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, California with a full band and ten songs. He also performed at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right and at the shows, he hints a the potential new album that it will lean more toward a rock sound, much like “Blanket.”