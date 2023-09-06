Rancid Shares Thrilling New Video For “Live Forever”

Home News Roy Lott September 6th, 2023 - 10:13 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Rancid has shared the music video for “Live Forever”, an electrifying track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Comes out now via Epitaph Records. The black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond. Check it out below.

Tomorrow Never Comes features sixteen blistering tracks produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz. It includes the previously released tracks “Don’t Make Me Do It,” “Devil in Disguise” and the album’s title track. The album serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Trouble Maker. The band will also headline the inaugural 1234FEST alongside Rise Against, Jawbreaker and Descendents this Saturday on September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia. Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four will also be performing. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude.