The Armed Shares Exciting New Video For “Modern Vanity”

September 6th, 2023

The Armed has released a new music video for their song “Modern Vanity” from their recent and extremely hyped LP Perfect Saviors. The video captures footage of their house show last month that was featured in their New York Times profile and Kerrang! Cover story. Check it out below.

Perfect Saviors also includes the previously released singles “Sport of Form” with Julien Baker and Iggy Pop, “Everything’s Glitter” and “Liar 2.” “The band will head out for select headline dates in support of the album, hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, and Chicago. Support on select dates will vary from Model/Actriz, Body Meat, Shutups, and SPACED. Fans can purchase tickets here.

The album follows their high-fidelity ranked album Ultrapop.