Mick Mars Announces New Album The Other Side Of Mars For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Loyal To The Lie”

According to blabbermouth.net, artist Mick Mars has released the single “Loyal To The Lie,” which is from his solo debut album The Other Side Of Mars that will be released on will be released on February 23. A pre order is now live in the new merchandise storefront at shop.mickmarsofficial.com.

Available configurations include a 180g LP and CD that will be signed and unsigned. The Other Side Of Mars will be released through Mars’s own label 1313 LLC, in partnership with MRI.

As for “Loyal To The Lie,” everything about this composition is great due to how the instrumentation smacks the background with a killer rock and metal vibe while Mars‘s dominate vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers a chance to see and hear Mars‘s thoughts about what he has been through.

In the following statement Mars explains the meaning behind his latest song.