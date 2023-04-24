Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Opens Up About Ongoing Legal Dispute with Mick Mars: ‘He is a Little Confused’ and ‘We Wish Him the Best’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 1:35 PM

According to consequence.net Mötley Crüe’s bassist Nikki Sixx opens up about the ongoing legal saga involving the band’s longtime guitarist Mick Mars. During a recent interview with Planet Rock, Sixx discussed the alleged statement made by the band’s manager Allen Kovac, who allegedly said Mars was allegedly being subjected to elder abuse by his legal representatives.

Sixx also mentioned Mötley Crüe does not express any bitterness toward Mars but the band are looking to move forward with current plans involving guitarist John 5, this year’s world tour and recording new music.

“It’s a nice time [for Mötley Crüe] and it’s kind of inspired us to write a little bit,” Sixx said. “We love our history, we’re very proud of everything we’ve done. We’ve always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through. We’re just happy with where we’re at right now.”

Sixx adds: “If a member of a band tells you that they can’t tour because of health reasons, you have two choices. You can quit as a band [after] 42 years of work. Or we could look at each other and go, ‘Are we done yet?!’ We’re really peaking and we understand [Mick’s] health issues. We wish him the best and we know that he’s a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now. But we still have to stay focused on why we’re here.”

Mötley Crüe did not waste anytime when Mars left because the band immediately announced John 5 will take Mars’s place. Then Mars sued the band over profit shares by allegedly stating that despite retiring from touring he had planned to remain a member of the band. The spat has gone back and forth in the media, with some nasty accusations made from each side.

On a lighter note Mötley Crüe have hit the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and the band is set to perform during the 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series this Friday at the Draft Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.