Mick Mars Contemplates His Mortality; Wishes to be Buried within The Bermuda Triangle

Home News Zach Monteiro July 3rd, 2023 - 6:56 PM

Motley Crue’s legendary guitarist Mick Mars, real name Alan Deal, has had a long and storied history both on and off the stage, and has thus begun to contemplate his passing. This comes not long after the guitarist’s continued public feud with his former band.

In a recent interview with RollingStone, Mars predicted that he’ll be dead within the next eight years. Acknowledging that he may pass within the next decade, Mars said that he knows what he wants to do with his body once he does. Mars said, upon being cremated and placed in an urn “I want them to take it into an airplane and drop it into the center of the Bermuda Triangle… I want people to be able to say ‘Mick Mars is lost in the Bermuda Triangle’.”

According to Loudwire, Mars went on to talk about how long he believes he has left when he says “I’m old enough, man. I’m not going to live to be 85 or 90 – I just have a feeling.” He even says that he wishes there was a way to keep his brain and move it to someone else or a robot, saying “There’s still a lot of stuff going on up there.”

Mick Mars had left Motley Crue last year and have had a strained relationship ever since. Not long before his statement on his passing, he said that the band was trying to erase his legacy. In another article from Loudwire, he claimed that he was very hands-off on the band’s last three LP’s Generation Swine, New Tattoo and Saints of Los Angeles. This is to say nothing about the ongoing lawsuit between Mars and his former band.

Check out our previous articles on Motley Crue and Mick Mars below: