Mick Mars Reportedly Suing Motley Crue for Kicking Him Out of The Band and Being Ripped Off

Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023

According to stereogum.com last fall Mötley Crüe announced guitarist Mick Mars was retiring from touring due to his battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis and the band mentioned in a statement that Mars will still be a member of Mötley Crüe. But now Mars has allegedly filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe by allegedly claiming that the band allegedly kicked him out and that he is allegedly being ripped off.

Despite how Mars’s condition stops him from performing live him, Mars has allegedly said that he still allegedly wanted to record with the band and allegedly participating in limited performances. According to the alleged lawsuit, Mötley Crüe allegedly cut the guitarist’s percentage of the band’s profits from 25% to 5%.

According to Variety the lawsuit allegedly mentions that when Mars allegedly refused to sign the papers from his bandmates and allegedly rejected a counteroffer to allegedly earn 7.5% off Mötley Crüe‘s 2023 tour, the band allegedly moved to alleged arbitration “rather than a public lawsuit so that the public would not be aware of the deplorable manner in which they treated their ‘brother’ of 41 years.”

Also Mars’s alleged lawsuit follows the alleged claims made by drummer Carmine Appice, who allegedly told Ultimate Guitar that Mars allegedly lamented the band’s reliance on tapes during the 2022 Stadium Tour. Because of the alleged comments, Niki Sixx allegedly ripped Appice’s alleged claims on Twitter .

A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Up next for us, a stadium tour in Europe, Australia , Japan etc. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 15, 2023