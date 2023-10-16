Israeli Festival Organizers Release Statement Following Deadly Hamas Attack

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, at least 260 people have been killed during Hamas’s attack on on Israeli music festival Supernova Sukkot Gathering on October 7. The tragic event is “believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history.” said the Associated Press.

On October 14 the festival organizers have shared a statement on social media that is written in Hebrew and English.

“Our dear Tribe of Nova,” it begins, “first and foremost, we want to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all the families, friends, partners, and couples who have lost their loved ones or have been affected by the tragic events that unfolded, following that magical night that turned into an exceedingly heavy morning.

What was planned to be the happiest and largest electronic music festival of the Nova Tribe has turned into a scene of unspeakable tragedy, an inhumane war crime, and unprecedented violation of the most basic human values.

This is the epitome of pure and unbridled evil, the horrifying and senseless murder of countless innocent angels, whose only “crime” was being Jewish and living in Israel.

It’s no wonder that these agents of darkness targeted this joyous gathering of children of light, for their sole and singular purpose is to bring darkness upon the world. But we won’t let them do that!

We will keep fighting until we achieve our objective adorned on our tribe’s flag:

To spread light throughout the world, with the help of the holy people of Israel and the Nova Tribe.

Last Saturday, October 7, 2023, we were brutally attacked by hundreds of terrorists, heartless, ruthless, and lacking any mercy. They murdered in cold blood hundreds of women and men, our beloved Tribe of Nova members, as well as numerous innocent Israeli civilians.

It was a heinous, terrifying, and brutal massacre of innocent civilians from all over the country and the world, the best and most beautiful among us. This was the largest terrorist attack in Israeli history. Taking the lives of 1400 pure and innocent souls, with over 150 remain missing, thousands left physically injured to varying degrees, and tens of thousands psychologically, emotionally and mentally broken.

At this moment, our production team is focused on providing the right and extensive emotional and mental support to everyone affected. This is the most important thing at the moment.

We are working tirelessly, day and night, conducting search and rescue operations, helping identify the victims, and updating their families. Searching for those located in the disaster area or other locations, recovering equipment from the site and its surroundings, and above all, ensuring the security of Israel.

This is our sole goal, and we will stand behind it and fulfill it to the best of our abilities.

We will not stop.

We are present at the disaster site and its vicinity day in and day out, working hand in hand with security forces and authorities to help find answers and bring back all those who can return to their families and friends.

At the moment, this is our top priority.

In the meantime, it’s essential for us to convey the following message:

Our strength lies in our unity!

We are in a time of war for our home, and it’s more crucial than ever that we all come together, strengthen each other, and unite under one great, shining light to overcome this dark period as quickly as possible.

We send infinite love and a massive embrace to all Tribe of Nova members and all around Israeli civilians, the injured, the affected, and the families of the deceased and the missing.

Wishing all of you to stay safe and that you take care of yourselves. We continue to pray that goodness and light will always prevail.

With wishes for a peaceful and safe week and good tidings for all of the people of Israel, both in the land and across the world.”

On another note, Deadline has reported that a documentary about the attack on the music festival is in the works and it will air on Israeli broadcaster Hot Channel 8 and HSCC.

The documentary’s director Yariv Mozer has shared the following statement: “Nothing prepared me to the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival. I see it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories from the survivors of this slaughter. Young women and men whose only sin was their desire for music, and the passion to celebrate free love, spirit and freedom.”